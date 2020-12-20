Metallica are one of music's most covered bands, but there are still some covers that definitely catch your ear for their interpretation. The all-female orchestral outfit Little Kruta have taken on Metallica's "The Shortest Straw" for their Justice album and it's definitely worth spotlighting.

Lauren Desberg is providing the vocals for this cover while Kristine Kruta (Musical Director & Cello), Maria Im (Concert Mistress & Violin), Katie Jacoby (Violin & Soloist), Chiara Fasi (Violin), Molly Fletcher (Violin), Laura Sacks (viola), Tia Allen (viola), Adi Meyerson (upright bass), and Rosie Slater (percussion) round out this performance.

Recorded in a decommissioned Brooklyn church, the Pierre Piscitelli arrangements of the beloved thrash melodies transform the song, giving it a soaring and sweeping feel. Take a listen in the player below.

"The Shortest Straw" initially appeared on Metallica's fourth studio album, And Justice for All.

As for Little Kruta, their album Justice is available now at this location.