Super Bowl weekend will have its share of rock even if the halftime performance is reserved for The Weeknd. Green Day were just announced as part of the NFL Honors ceremony on Saturday night (Feb. 6) and now comes word that Metallica will join the post-Super Bowl airing of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on CBS.

Metallica posted about their appearance online, revealing, "We’re celebrating the #SuperBowl with our friend @stephenathome on Sunday! Tune in to @colbertlateshow’s “A Late Show: Super Bowl Edition” at 11:35pm EST on CBS to catch our performance. #LSSC #LateShow"

Metallica have yet to play the big game even though there have been petitions launched in the past to have them play the halftime ceremony. Many thought that it could happen back in 2016 when San Francisco hosted the Super Bowl, but the band ended up playing "The Night Before" concert for CBS Radio, trading the tough turf for a spot in the outfield of San Francisco's AT&T Park.

That year, Super Bowl organizers went with Coldplay as the Super Bowl headliners, with Beyonce and Bruno Mars lending support. As it turned out, Metallica fans got a full 18-song set during their concert rather than the tradition medley of songs that halftime performers get.