Green Day to Kick Off 2021 ‘NFL Honors’ Super Bowl Weekend Special

Green Day will be getting in some stage time this weekend ahead of the Super Bowl. The band is set to open the 2021 NFL Honors annual event taking place Saturday night (Feb. 6).

The band revealed their participation on social media, stating, "Fired up to finally be back on stage!" and also tagging #RaiderNation and #JustWinBaby with their announcement. Though the Raiders no longer play in Green Day's base of Oakland, the band's fandom has apparently followed the team to Las Vegas.

In addition to Green Day, the event will be hosted by comedian Steve Harvey who will keep the proceedings for the 10th annual NFL Honors moving throughout the night.

“With the unprecedented nature of this year, we are excited to bring the 10th annual NFL Honors show to life in a unique format,” Mark Quenzel, NFL Senior Vice President of Programming and Production, said via the press release. “We look forward to producing an unforgettable show that will celebrate the game and its brightest stars in an entertaining fashion.”

The evening will serve as an awards ceremony for the season that culminates with Sunday's (Feb. 7) Super Bowl. The NFL will hand out honors for the Associated Press’ Most Valuable Player, the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year and the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award among others while the newest Pro Football Hall of Fame induction class will be announced.

Green Day have a history of playing sporting events, previously serving as entertainment for the NHL All-Star Game festivities in St. Louis in 2020. The band is continuing to support their 2020 album, Father of All...

The NFL Honors special will air at 9PM ET / PT on CBS.