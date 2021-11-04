Metallica are the latest band to join in the excitement of Triller Fight Club's new sport, Triad Combat.

The team sport incorporates boxing and MMA rules with athletes from both backgrounds competing in a triangular ring. The debut event took place earlier this year and to help bring more attention to the festivities, organizers locked in such top talent as The Black Keys, Diplo, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Major Lazer, Saweetie and the rap supergroup Mt. Westmore featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short and E-40 to perform. That night also featured a main bout between Jake Paul and Ben Askren.

Now, Triller Fight Club is set for another can't miss evening and Metallica have signed on as one of the music acts appearing during the pay-per-view event. This time around, the action takes place Saturday, Nov. 27 at Globe Life Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

"Here's something different for you and is definitely a first for us," state Metallica. "We'll be hitting the stage before the main bout at the Triller Fight Club debut of Triad Combat." The remainder of the lineup has not been revealed.

Advance tickets for the event will go on sale tomorrow (Nov. 5) at 10AM CT and are available through TrillerFightClub.com and Ticketmaster.com. If you're interested in catching the event through pay-per-view, head here for details.

Metallica are currently working on new music, but this year has also given the band the chance to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled "Black Album."