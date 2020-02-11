Metallica for wedding music? Indeed.

That's what this particularly rocking bride and groom went for in an elaborately choreographed dance during their wedding reception. Metallica's Black Album single "Nothing Else Matters" was the couple's song of choice. After all, life is theirs, and they live it their way.

Besides, nothing else matters as much as the music one chooses for their wedding's first dance with their new spouse. And what better way to celebrate your successful nuptials than with an awesomely classic Metallica tune? Watch the resulting video down toward the bottom of this post.

Located on the Facebook page Music Busted, the video is entitled "If the bride wishes Metallica for the wedding dance!" As indicated, the clip begins as a gorgeous bride descends a flight of steps to the unmistakable opening guitar cadence of "Nothing Else Matters."

From there, the newly-married twosome bust out some wicked dance moves as the song hits its marks. It all ends with a blast of confetti as the final notes ring out. Talk about a totally 'Tallica wedding dance!

"Nothing Else Matters" was the third single from Metallica's self-titled fifth studio album, colloquially known as The Black Album. It was released in 1992 following "Enter Sandman" and "The Unforgiven." See the original "Nothing Else Matters" music video after the clip of the wedding dance.

Currently on deck for Metallica is an All Within My Hands "Helping Hands" concert and auction on March 28, followed by a string of world tour dates and U.S. festival appearances this spring and fall. For tickets, head here.

Metallica, "Nothing Else Matters" (Official Music Video)