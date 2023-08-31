Trace Cyrus, best known as the founder of the pop rock band Metro Station, is currently making the rounds on social media after slamming women with OnlyFans accounts in a lengthy statement.

OnlyFans is a online subscription service that was launched in 2016, and while it's been utilized by a variety of content creators, it's really gained momentum over the last couple of years for sex workers. Subscribers can pay monthly for access to a particular creator's content, or can pay per view. Motley Crue's Tommy Lee created an account in the fall of 2022, a few months after a photo he shared of his genitals went viral on social media.

Cyrus, who's the adopted son of country star Billy Ray Cyrus and the half-brother of Miley and Noah Cyrus, took to X (formerly Twitter) yesterday to share his thoughts about women who have accounts on the platform.

"There's so many girls that do OnlyFans that have lost their chance of ever settling down with a good guy with morals. They will try and call those men insecure for having standards. They get a lot of attention from guys on OF so they think they have options. But any guy who is so desperate to see sexual content they are willing to pay for it is a desperate loser. A lot of successful guys will sleep with those girls but they don't want to wife them," Cyrus wrote in his post.

"I see a lot of girls speaking out on this now saying they can't get a serious relationship. It's because men see the value in those girls strictly for sex. They don't look at those women and equate their value as a future wife, mother or loyal partner. I know some amazing girls that are genuinely good people that do OF. I just think this independent mindset of not needing a man is extremely toxic and leads to a very lonely future."

Cyrus concluded his post by asserting that a stable relationship and family will lead to more happiness for women than any OnlyFans account.

According to Increditools, the average creator on OnlyFans earns between $150 and $180 per month from the platform. However, creators with larger followings can earn between $5,000 and $100,000 per month. One creator, who has just around 1,110 subscribers, earns around $100,000 per month from her content [via Influencer Marketing Hub].

Needless to say, Cyrus' post generated a lot of negative reactions.

"Sorry she turned you down, bro," one person wrote.

"Congrats man, this tweet was viewed by over 3x as many people that listened to your last song," someone else argued, while someone else pointed out that Cyrus co-wrote the Metro Station hit "Shake It."

Others noted that they have are in serious relationships or have families, while also benefitting from an OnlyFans account. A couple of individuals posted screenshots of Cyrus engaging with their content on social media.

