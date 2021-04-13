Mick Jagger + Dave Grohl Unite on New Song ‘Easy Sleazy’
Dave Grohl can check off another awesome moment in his music career, having now played on a song from Rolling Stones singer and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Mick Jagger. The pair have teamed up on a new song titled "Easy Sleazy" penned by Jagger and taking inspiration from the events of the past year.
Jagger says of the track, "I wanted to share this song that I wrote about eventually coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism - thank you to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with you on this - hope you all enjoy Eazy Sleazy!"
Grohl added, "It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick Jagger means to me. It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier......and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!!" Have a listen and check out the lyrics below:
Mick Jagger + Dave Grohl, "Easy Sleazy" Lyrics
WE TOOK IT ON THE CHIN
THE NUMBERS WERE SO GRIM
BOSSED AROUND BY PRICKS
STIFFEN UPPER LIPS
PACING IN THE YARD
YOU'RE TRYING TO TAKE THE MICK
YOU MUST THINK IM REALLY THICK
LOOKING AT THE GRAPHS WITH A MAGNIFYING GLASS
CANCEL ALL THE TOURS FOOTBALLS FAKE APPLAUSE
NO MORE TRAVEL BROCHURES
VIRTUAL PREMIERES
IVE GOT NOTHING LEFT TO WEAR
LOOKING OUT FROM THESE PRISON WALLS
YOU GOT TO ROB PETER IF YOU’RE PAYING PAUL
BUT ITS EASY EASY EVERYTHING'S GONNA GET REALLY FREAKY
ALRIGHT ON THE NIGHT
SOON IT LL BE BE A MEMORY YOU'RE TRYING TO REMEMBER TO FORGET
THATS A PRETTY MASK
BUT NEVER TAKE A CHANCE TIK TOK STUPID DANCE
TOOK A SAMBA CLASS I LANDED ON MY ASS
TRYING TO WRITE A TUNE YOU BETTER HOOK ME UP TO ZOOM
SEE MY PONCEY BOOKS TEACH MYSELF TO COOK
WAY TOO MUCH TV ITS LOBOTOMISING ME
THINK IVE PUT ON WEIGHT
ILL HAVE ANOTHER DRINK THEN ILL CLEAN THE KITCHEN SINK
WE ESCAPED FROM THE PRISON WALLS
OPEN THE WINDOWS AND OPEN THE DOORS
BUT ITS EASY EASY
EVERYTHING S GONNA GET REALLY FREAKY
ALRIGHT ON THE NIGHT
ITS GONNA BE A GARDEN OF EARTHLY DELIGHTS
EASY SLEAZY ITS GONNA BE SMOOTH AND GREASY
YEAH EASY BELIEVE ME
ITL'L ONLY BE A MEMORY YOU'RE TRYING TO REMEMBER
TO FORGET
SHOOTING THE VACCINE BILL GATES IS IN MY BLOODSTREAM
ITS MIND CONTROL
THE EARTH IS FLAT AND COLD ITS NEVER WARMING UP
THE ARCTICS TURNED TO SLUSH
THE SECOND COMINGS LATE
THERES ALIENS IN THE DEEP STATE
WE’LL ESCAPE FROM THESE PRISON WALLS
NOW WERE OUT OF THESE PRISON WALLS
YOU GOTTA PAY PETER IF YOU’RE ROBBING PAUL
BUT ITS EASY EASY EVERYTHING S GONNA BE REALLY FREAKY
ALRIGHT ON THE NIGHT
WERE ALL HEADED BACK TO PARADISE
YEAH EASY BELIEVE ME
ITL'L BE A MEMORY YOU’RE TRYING TO REMEMBER TO FORGET
EASY CHEESY EVERYONE SING PLEASE PLEASE ME
ITL'L BE A MEMORY YOU’RE TRING TO REMEMBER TO FORGET
Mick Jagger + Dave Grohl, "Easy Sleazy"
Offering a little more insight on the song, Jagger told Consequence of Sound, “I’m sure an atmosphere of isolation or semi-isolation has changed what’s being created in this period. I’m sure it subtly affected a lot of people’s subject material and the way they write music.”
He added, "I haven’t written loads of songs about it. 'Eazy Sleazy' is the only song I’ve written on this subject. I wrote it really quickly a few weeks ago. I thought, 'Well, I might as well do one on the whole experience of it in a semi-humorous way.”'I mean, it’s not at all humorous, obviously, because it’s not a subject of total humor. But, it’s an experience of having to be in a very different kind of world for a whole year now."
As for adding Grohl to the mix, Jagger stated, "I thought, 'Who is very experienced in working from home, and I could work from a distance with, and could really get into it?' And I thought Dave [Grohl] would be a great person to do that, as he’s such a great drummer. I really wanted some live drums, so that’s why I thought Dave would be great on it. I just got him up, and he said, 'I’m going in tomorrow to do it!' I said, 'OK!' He did bass and some guitar parts, and I had done some guitar parts. So, we did it pretty quickly."
There was a previous relationship with the Foo Fighters having served as Jagger's backing band during an appearance on Saturday Night Live back in 2012.