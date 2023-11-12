Mick Mars Says He’s ‘Almost a Solid Bone Now’ Due to Arthritis + Gives Update on Future Music Plans

Last year, Loudwire reported on ex-Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars’ decision to retire from touring with the group due to his “painful struggle with [degenerative disease] Ankylosing Spondylitis” (as his official statement read). In a new interview with Out of the Box podcast host Jonathan Clarke (on New York Classic Rock station Q104.3), Mars offered an update on how the arthritic disease has affected his body, as well as what the future holds for his musical endeavors.

Mars appeared on the show to discuss his former band, as well as his upcoming debut solo album – The Other Side of Mars – which is set to release in early 2024. Before diving into any of that, though, Clarke asked about his health, commenting: “We hope you’re doing well and healthy.”

Mars jovially explained:

Oh, yeah. I’m fine, you know? My A.S. is what it is. There’s nothing I can do about that. From the rigors [and] the hard stuff, like flying here and doing this. That crap is a little difficult for me to do nowadays because I’m almost a solid bone now. It got a little rough, but that doesn’t mean I’m not gonna do a lot of music. As long as my brain and hands and legs work, I’m never stopping!

Later, Clarke asked Mars if “there’s a remote possibility that [he] might do a limited sort of live performance thing somewhere, sometime, maybe New York, L.A., [or] Nashville?”

Candidly, Mars replied: “I would say if there was, like, a one-off or a residency for a couple of nights or whatever, I could do that. But it’s the flying around, you know? Let’s say Japan, [which is] a 12-hour flight or something. Getting older, and with this crap, [it’s like] a beating. . . . I’m not 30 anymore; I’m 72-years-old.”

You can see the full interview below.

To his point, Mars as always vowed not let the disease – which causes fusing and inflammation in the spine and pelvis, and with which he was diagnosed at the age of 17 – get in the way of his work. The fact that his first solo LP is on the horizon (with its first single, “Loyal to the Lie,” arriving last month) is a great testament to that.

Speaking of The Other Side of Mars, it features a wide array of guests, such as former Winger and Alice Cooper keyboardist Paul Taylor; Korn drummer Ray Luzier; and bassist Chris Collier (who also mixed and mastered the record). It’s even produced by legendary engineer Michael Wagener, whose previous credits include Mötley Crüe’s 1981 debut – Too Fast for Love – as well as Overkill’s Under the Influence and Megadeth’s So Far, So Good…So What!

In case you missed it, Mars recently joined Chuck Armstrong on Loudwire Nights, where the pair chatted about the upcoming album, why bands succumb to the dreaded “sophomore slump” and more. Earlier this month, Mars also revealed why the songs he recorded with ex-Mötley Crüe vocalist John Corabi don’t appear on The Other Side of Mars.

Lastly, The Other Side of Mars will be out on Feb. 23, 2024, and you can pre-order it here.

Mick Mars Discusses Health + Music on the ‘Out of the Box’ Podcast (Nov. 10, 2023)