Mike Portnoy + John Petrucci Reunite After 10 Years for New Solo Album

Former Dream Theater bandmates John Petrucci and Mike Portnoy have reunited for their first album together in a decade. Portnoy revealed via social media that he played drums on Petrucci’s upcoming solo album, Terminal Velocity.

The team of Portnoy and Petrucci has given progressive music some of its finest works, both with Dream Theater and Liquid Tension Experiment. Following his departure from Dream Theater in 2010, Portnoy has played with acts like Adrenaline Mob, Flying Colors, the Winery Dogs, Sons of Apollo, Metal Allegiance and Twisted Sister, experiencing an extremely prolific career outside of his most famous band.

John Petrucci announced his highly anticipated sophomore solo album last month, revealing the record will be released in fall 2020:

Yesterday (July 1), both Portnoy and Petrucci announced their collaboration on the album, offering a teaser and track listing for Terminal Velocity while naming Steve Morse / Flying Colors’ Dave LaRue as their session bassist:

Terminal Velocity will be the first album John Petrucci and Mike Portnoy have both played on since Dream Theater’s Black Clouds & Silver Linings was released in 2009.

"You can see that with Lars and James of Metallica, Dimebag and Vinnie of Pantera, and Eddie and Alex Van Halen… I think John and I had that type of partnership,” Portnoy recently told MyGlobalMind. “We are both at our best and strongest when we work together, and I miss that relationship. He and I have a great personal relationship now and get together with our families. It would be a shame not to make music in some capacity in the future. I hope we can."