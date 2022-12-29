Sad news to report, as founding Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with stage four cancer. The news was made public by Green’s mother, who shared the news via Facebook on Christmas Day.

Along with frontman Isaac Brock, Green formed Modest Mouse in 1993. He left the group in 2003 after suffering a nervous breakdown, just before the recording of Good News for People Who Love Bad News, which featured the breakout hit single “Float On.” Green returned to the band in 2004 and has remained ever since.

Green’s drumming has been celebrated for its loose, yet intricate style — combining the swing of jazz with the lock-step solidarity of traditional rock 'n' roll. His drumming helped define a sound now associated with modern indie music, and brought Modest Mouse to its rank as a celebrated cult band before their eventual breakout in the mid-2000s.

“Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer,” Green’s mother Carol Namatame posted publicly on Facebook. “He’s is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!”

According to the Los Angeles Times, radio DJ Marco Collins shared that Green had pulled out of the band’s tour to undergo chemotherapy treatments.

“Despite having a stage 4 diagnosis, his prognosis is good!” Collins continued. “Also his oncologist is a big [Modest Mouse] fan (so he’s got that in his corner!)”

Green performed onstage with Modest Mouse as recently as December 2022. The type of cancer Green is suffering from has not been disclosed.

Loudwire would like to wish Green and his loved ones the very best during this difficult time.