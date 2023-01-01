Rockers + Fans React to the Death of Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green

Earlier today (Jan. 1), Loudwire reported that Modest Mouse’s co-founding drummer, Jeremiah Green, died at the age of 45. Since then, numerous fans and fellow rockers have paid tribute to the influential musician on social media.

The news of Green’s death broke late last night (Dec. 31, 2022) via a Facebook post made by frontman Isaac Brock. Tragically, it came mere days after Green’s stage four cancer diagnosis was made public. Having formed the band with Brock in 1993, Green was integral to Modest Mouse’s sound (and thus, integral to their role in the development of modern indie music as a whole).

Naturally, a large number of musicians and followers have posted fond memories and heartfelt condolences regarding Green’s death.

For instance, The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney replied to the band’s Instagram post, “Rest In Peace Jeremiah,” while Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold similarly shared: “Rest in peace Jeremiah, you are a hero.” The post also earned sympathy from other celebrities, such as Tony Hawk (who remarked, “Sweetest dude ever. He will be missed dearly”) and Jackass’ “Danger” Ehren McGhehey (who remarked, “Heartbroken. no words”).

Elsewhere, former Modest Mouse lead guitarist Johnny Marr (The Smiths) wrote, “The great Jeremiah Green. My friend, bandmate, and the most creative musician I ever met.” Similarly, The Cure’s founding drummer, Lol Tolhurst, reflected: “Sad to hear about Jeremiah Green. We only met once a few years ago, he was a lovely fellow and as drummers we had an instant connection. I cherish that memory with love to his family and friends. RIP.”

As for Green’s non-famous fans, well, they’ve been just as quick to offer earnest reactions. In particular, someone tweeted: “RIP Jeremiah Green. Everyone listen to Beach Front Property in his honor. Damn fine drummer, taken too soon from Cancer.” Likewise, another Twitter user confessed: “RIP to Jeremiah Green. I only discovered Modest Mouse this year but his drumming ties all their music together, music which has really shaped my attitude towards life. FUCK CANCER.”

You can see those reactions – among others – below.

Rockers + Fans React to the Death of Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green