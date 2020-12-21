28 of the Most Watched Popular Rock + Metal Videos in 2020
With so much YouTube content released in 2020, you might be wondering which popular rock and metal videos were the most watched.
Loudwire contributor Ryan J. Downey has compiled a list of over 500 rock and metal Youtube videos and their view counts via his Stream N' Destroy newsletter, so you can investigate just that!
While this is an unscientific sampling of some of the most popular hard rock, metal and adjacent subgenre music videos released in 2020, it will give you a pretty good idea of the most popular videos published on YouTube this year.
In cases where there is more than one video for a particular song (official music video + official audio track + lyric video, etc.), Downey chose the most popular version and included that one only. He also included older tracks (remasters, live versions) so long as the video was uploaded in 2020; however, he didn't include reaction videos, commentary videos, interviews or anything that isn’t just a straight-up song.
- 28
Disturbed, “Hold On to Memories”
Over 6.8 million views at time of publishing.
- 27
Sixx: A.M. Presents Artists for Recovery, “Maybe It’s Time”ft. Corey Taylor, Joe Elliott, Brantley Gilbert, Ivan Moody, Slash
Nearly 7 million views at time of publishing.
- 26
Machine Gun Kelly, "Concert For Aliens"
Over 7 million views at time of publishing.
- 25
Avenged Sevenfold, “Set Me Free”
Over 7.4 million views at time of publishing.
- 24
Ozzy Osbourne ft. Elton John, “Ordinary Man”
Over 8.3 million views at time of publishing.
- 23
System of a Down, “Protect the Land”
Over 8.7 million views at time of publishing.
- 22
Lindemann, “Ach so gern”
Over 8.8 million views at time of publishing.
- 21
Breaking Benjamin ft. Scooter Ward, “Far Away”
Nearly 9 million views at time of publishing.
- 20
AC/DC, “Back in Black / Highway to Hell (Live)”
Over 9 million views at time of publishing.
- 19
Sabaton, “The Red Baron”
Over 9 million views at time of publishing.
- 18
Danny Carey, “Pneuma” by TOOLPerformed live in Boston, MA - posted by Vic Firth
Over 9 million views at time of publishing.
- 17
Ozzy Osbourne, “Straight to Hell”
Over 9 million views at time of publishing.
- 16
Breaking Benjamin ft. Lacey Sturm, “Dear Agony (Aurora Version)”
Over 9 million views at time of publishing.
- 15
Bring Me the Horizon, “Teardrops”
Nearly 10 million views at time of publishing.
- 14
The Hu, “Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order”
Over 10 million views at time of publishing.
- 13
Bring Me the Horizon with YUNGBLUD, “Obey”
Over 11 million views at time of publishing.
- 12
Lamb of God, “Memento Mori”
Over 11 million views at time of publishing.
- 11
In This Moment , “The In-Between”
Over 11 million views at time of publishing.
- 10
Sabaton, “The Attack of the Dead Men”
Over 14 million views at time of publishing.
- 9
Falling in Reverse, “The Drug in Me Is Reimagined”
Over 15 million views at time of publishing.
- 8
Five Finger Death Punch, “A Little Bit Off”
Nearly 17 million views at time of publishing.
- 7
Machine Gun Kelly ft. Halsey - "forget me too"
Over 17 million views at time of publishing
- 6
AC/DC, “Shot in the Dark”
Over 18 million views at time of publishing.
- 5
'Paradise City,' Season One Teaser
Nearly 18 million views at time of publishing.
- 4
Bring Me the Horizon, “Parasite Eve”
Over 19 million views at time of publishing.
- 3
Steven Tyler, Slash + Train - “Dream On”Performed live at the 2014 Howard Stern Birthday Bash
Over 20 million views at time of publishing.
- 2
Slipknot, “Nero Forte”
Over 26 million views at time of publishing.
- 1
Machine Gun Kelly, "Bloody Valentine"
Over 56 million views at time of publishing.