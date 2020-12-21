With so much YouTube content released in 2020, you might be wondering which popular rock and metal videos were the most watched.

Loudwire contributor Ryan J. Downey has compiled a list of over 500 rock and metal Youtube videos and their view counts via his Stream N' Destroy newsletter, so you can investigate just that!

While this is an unscientific sampling of some of the most popular hard rock, metal and adjacent subgenre music videos released in 2020, it will give you a pretty good idea of the most popular videos published on YouTube this year.

In cases where there is more than one video for a particular song (official music video + official audio track + lyric video, etc.), Downey chose the most popular version and included that one only. He also included older tracks (remasters, live versions) so long as the video was uploaded in 2020; however, he didn't include reaction videos, commentary videos, interviews or anything that isn’t just a straight-up song.

For more stats like this sign up for his newsletter, which is full of hard rock and metal industry news, here

Head below to see 28 of the Most Watched Popular Rock + Metal Videos in 2020.