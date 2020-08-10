Motionless in White Release Two Classically-Inspired Versions of Past Favorites

Motionless in White are flipping the script a bit on two familiar favorites from their catalog. "Another Life" and "Eternally Yours" are getting fresh takes with classically-inspired versions of the songs, complete with guest vocalists. The two revised songs, along with instrumental versions featuring the new arrangements, make up the band's new EP, Another Life / Eternally Yours: Motion Picture Collection.

"With all of the down time of not touring, we wanted to take the opportunity to try something we've never done before," state the band. "We give you, 'Eternally Yours: Motion Picture Collection' (Feat. Crystal Joilena) and 'Another Life: Motion Picture Collection' (Feat. Kerli)."

They continue, "Thank you to Crystal and Kerli for your amazing vocals that helped transform these versions into something truly special. Thank you to [producer] Justin Deblieck for your ever-brilliant talents that shine so bright throughout these tracks, and thank you to [mixer] Steve Sopchack for your keen ear and dedication to mixing this project. We hope you all enjoy and are still staying safe out there." Chris Motionless also elaborated on both tracks in the social media posting seen below.

For fans, this is a chance to revisit two favorites from the band's catalog with a soaring and cinematic new backing. "Another Life" has a revised video, offering a ghostly counterpoint and alternate view of the original clip, while utilizing the new version that's now accentuated by orchestral strings, sparse piano and Kerli's vocal.

In addition, the band also issued the audio for "Eternally Yours," which once again leans on a piano backing and the swells of strings as Australian vocalist Crystal Joilena adds a new layer to the song. Check out the track in the player below.

"Another Life" initially featured on Motionless in White's 2019 album, Disguise, while "Eternally Yours" caught the ears of listeners on 2017's Graveyard Shift record.

Both tracks are now available via streaming platforms. Find the one of your choosing here.

Motionless in White Featuring Kerli, "Another Life: Motion Picture Collection"

Motionless in White Featuring Joilena, "Eternally Yours: Motion Picture Collection"

Motionless in White, Another Life / Eternally Yours: Motion Picture Collection EP

"Another Life: Motion Picture Collection" (feat. Kerli)

"Eternally Yours: Motion Picture Collection" (feat. Crystal Joilena)

"Another Life: Motion Picture Collection" (Instrumental)

"Eternally Yours: Motion Picture Collection" (Instrumental)