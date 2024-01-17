Motley Crue Launch Digital Museum With a Lot of History to Look At

Motley Crue will celebrate their 43rd birthday by unveiling the Crueseum, an online virtual museum dedicated to the band’s long and colorful history.

The Crueseum gives fans an expansive look at all facets of Motley Crue’s career. The site includes rare memorabilia, backstage photos, handwritten notes, flyers and poster art, ticket stubs, tour itineraries, VIP laminates and more, many of which "have never been seen by the public," according to the press release.

The band members have opened their personal archives for the museum's first three collections, which are dedicated to their breakthrough 1983 album Shout at the Devil, their touring careers and their hometown of Los Angeles. Motley Crue and their partners at Definitive Authentic promise to continually expand the museum's offerings with other items, and the site offers fans the chance to purchase memorabilia from the band members' personal collections.

Motley Crue had been teasing the Crueseum announcement for over a week, releasing cryptic images and videos on social media, along with the Jan. 17 announcement date.

READ MORE: Everything We Know About Motley Crue's New Music So Far

Classic Acts Embracing Virtual Museums

The Crueseum continues a trend of classic artists creating virtual showcases to celebrate their history. Neil Young, Metallica, Radiohead, the Grateful Dead and Johnny Cash are just some of the many famous acts who have created online archives.

Still, the Crueseum appears most similar to the project from one of Motley Crue’s recent tour mates, Def Leppard. In 2021, the British rockers unveiled the Vault, an online museum dedicated to previously unseen and unheard material from throughout their career.