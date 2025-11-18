Motley Crue have announced their first 2026 North American tour dates.

The tour is set to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Crue's live album Carnival of Sins as well as their 45th anniversary as a band. The 33-date tour will feature a "reimagined show" and an "updated setlist."

Dubbed the "The Return of Carnival of Sins," the run kicks off in mid-July in Pennsylvania and wraps up in late September in Washington. Crue will be joined by Extreme and Tesla throughout the run.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (Nov. 21) at 10AM local time and can be purchased through Motley Crue's website. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to ASAP! (After School Arts Program).

See the full list of dates below.

The rockers just wrapped up their Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM in early October, which was the only batch of shows they played in 2025. Thus, this upcoming run will be their first proper tour in a little over a year.

Motley Crue 2026 North American Tour Dates

July 17 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 18 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 20 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 22 - Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Amphitheatre

July 24 - Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion

July 25 - Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 27 - Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 29 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 31 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 1 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 3 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 12 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 14 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 15 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 17 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 19 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug. 21 - Shakopee, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 22 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 25 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 27 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Acrisure Amphitheater

Aug. 28 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 8 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Morton Amphitheater

Sept. 10 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 11 - The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 13 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 16 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 19 - Long Beach, Calif. @ Long Beach Amphitheater

Sept. 21 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 23 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheater

Sept. 26 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ Cascades Amphitheater

