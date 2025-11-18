Motley Crue Announce First 2026 North American Tour Dates
Motley Crue have announced their first 2026 North American tour dates.
The tour is set to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Crue's live album Carnival of Sins as well as their 45th anniversary as a band. The 33-date tour will feature a "reimagined show" and an "updated setlist."
Dubbed the "The Return of Carnival of Sins," the run kicks off in mid-July in Pennsylvania and wraps up in late September in Washington. Crue will be joined by Extreme and Tesla throughout the run.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (Nov. 21) at 10AM local time and can be purchased through Motley Crue's website. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to ASAP! (After School Arts Program).
See the full list of dates below.
READ MORE: The Biggest Rock + Metal Tours Announced for 2026 (So Far)
The rockers just wrapped up their Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM in early October, which was the only batch of shows they played in 2025. Thus, this upcoming run will be their first proper tour in a little over a year.
Motley Crue 2026 North American Tour Dates
July 17 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 18 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 20 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 22 - Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Amphitheatre
July 24 - Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion
July 25 - Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
July 27 - Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 29 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 31 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 1 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 3 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 12 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 14 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 15 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 17 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 19 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Aug. 21 - Shakopee, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 22 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 25 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 27 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Acrisure Amphitheater
Aug. 28 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 8 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Morton Amphitheater
Sept. 10 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 11 - The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 13 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 16 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sept. 18 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 19 - Long Beach, Calif. @ Long Beach Amphitheater
Sept. 21 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 23 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Sept. 24 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheater
Sept. 26 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ Cascades Amphitheater