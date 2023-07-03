Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx Marks 22 Years of Sobriety – ‘One Hell of a Beautiful + Sometimes Difficult Journey’

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx marked a big occasion over the weekend and it had nothing to do with the upcoming holiday. Sixx revealed that he is 22 years sober on Sunday (July 2), sharing a post that details what has gone into what he called "one hell of a beautiful and sometimes difficult journey."

"Today I turn 22 years clean and sober or 264.00 months. It has been one hell of [a] beautiful and sometimes difficult journey," started Sixx. "People always say 'GOOD FOR YOU' like some kinda pat on my head. I do understand what they are trying to say. Truth is, nobody held my hand while I was kicking heroin, in fact nobody even called to even check on me. Nor did anybody hold by hair while I was vomiting blood. I had to make the decision alone to change my life but it wasn’t until I finally found the program that my life truly changed and I learned the tools for a beautiful life even in the face of adversity.That’s where I found people who understood my addiction."

The bassist continued, "Obviously you have to want to do it for YOU but untangling the messy past takes more than willpower. People don’t always understand addiction. They think we have some kinda moral affliction when the truth is we are simply allergic to drink and drugs. You are not alone. Seek others out with some sober time under their belt who will understand where you’re at. Isn’t that what we need, to be understood?"

"Sure we can blame it in our family ( etc ). My mom and dad failed me and I carried that pain til I almost killed myself but I also couldn’t see all the beauty around that I had growing up," he continued. "My grandparents raised me and took care of me. I got to spend a lot of time in country. I’ll forever be in debt to their unconditional love. When you are ready there will be a spiritual awakening waiting for you. Simply admit you are powerless over drugs and alcohol (etc), otherwise your ego will kill YÖÜ. The beneficiaries are the people you love, plus the never ending joy of feeling alive in this short life."

Sixx continues his plea to those dealing with addiction issues, adding, "Do it for you and pass it on to the people you love and those in need. Since I got sober I’ve had people try to stab me in the back, lie about me, steal from me and kick me in the nuts. Do you know how Ive been able to handle it? By STAYING sober. Sobriety gives you a chance to be strong yet also to do the next right thing. I don’t want a pat on the head or a good job Nikki. I would love to just pass this BEAUTIFUL message on to those in NEED of a positive program (AA) and the message of LOVE. For those still suffering there is hope. I am a work in progress. I still have work to do but I try to mitigate my life one day at a time. I love you. Love yourself back too. God bless."

Nikki Sixx Spreading the Word

Sixx has not only faced his own sobriety, he's been a leading advocate for helping others as well. In 2006, he shared his story in the book The Heroin Diaries, which spun off a new band for Sixx titled Sixx: A.M. and an accompanying soundtrack. The group went on to release five studio albums.

In 2017, Sixx penned an op-ed piece for the Los Angeles Times decrying the opioid crisis in America.

Sixx noted that overdoses kill more people than "car crashes and gun homicides combined" in the U.S. and that prescription opioids and heroin are the primary contributors to the overdoses. With the number of deaths from these drugs on the rise, the bassist also brought to light that many prescription drugs users often abandon the pharmaceuticals in favor of heroin because it is "cheaper and easier to get than another refill."

Later in the op-ed, Sixx called on President Trump to heed the advice of his opioid commission, which submitted a report that "emphasizes treatment, education about pain management for doctors, research and data collection and rational 'supply reduction.'" He continued, "It spells out policy goals based on facts and science. The president should listen to his own experts. Now."

Additionally, the rocker wanted drug manufacturers to be held accountable for their marketing tactics of addictive drugs, stating, "We can better restrain painkiller prescriptions. Pharmaceutical companies are greedy and the regulations are too lax." Worried about the message this sends to those struggling with addiction, Sixx commented, "If we fail to take these necessary actions we are saying to addicts, 'You aren’t worth saving.' I am here to tell you that all addicts are worth saving."

Later that same year, Sixx teamed with the National Opioid Action Coalition to further bring attention to the epidemic by releasing the song "Talk To Me." Sixx, a board member for the Global Recovery Initiative Foundation, would take things a step further in 2021 with another new song titled "Maybe It's Time" featuring Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, country star Brantley Gilbert, Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody, Slash and more under the moniker Sixx: A.M. Presents Artists for Recovery. The song release, tied to the film Sno Babies, was designed to shine a light on the opioid crisis and help an industry-wide initiative to raise funds to serve the recovery community and save lives.

Earlier in his career, Sixx launched Running Wild in the Night, which partnered with Covenant House, providing services to runaway youth, including drug abuse and treatment programs as well as advocacy, health care, education, legal services, vocational preparation, transitional living programs and community outreach and aftercare.

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.