Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx's new book, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, has landed on The New York Times Best Seller list, giving the rocker his fourth best seller as an author.

The Motley Crue founder and Sixx: A.M. musician previously penned the 2007 memoir The Heroin Diaries and the 2011 photo book This Is Gonna Hurt. With his Crue bandmates, he co-wrote 2002's The Dirt: Confessions of The World's Most Notorious Rock Band, which served as the basis for 2019 band biopic The Dirt.

All three of those books were New York Times Best Sellers, and now The First 21 joins them, as Blabbermouth pointed out. This week, the new Sixx book debuted at No. 8 on NYT's hardcover nonfiction list and No. 11 on combined print and e-book nonfiction.

Last month, The First 21 topped Amazon's rock music books chart. It also made the Top 40 of Amazon's overall biographies and memoirs chart.

The First 21 chronicles the first 21 years of Sixx's life, when he was still going by his birth name, Frank Feranna. It takes readers on his journey from growing up in Idaho to becoming a rock star.

"You've heard the tales of excess and debauchery," Sixx said earlier this year. "All the peaks and the valleys that came with rock 'n' roll stardom."

The First 21 covers the story that you haven't heard, he explained. "It's the intimate, personal story of how an innocent Idaho farm boy with a burning dream and desire — for music, for love and for fame — became the notorious Nikki Sixx. I believe our first 21 years have a lot to do with shaping who we become. These are my first 21, and it's my hope that they will thrill and inspire you to invest in your own biggest dreams."

The book arrived Oct. 19 from Hachette. Get it at thefirst21book.com.

Nikki Sixx, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx Book Art

