The members of Motley Crue tend to come to mind when one thinks of "living the rock 'n' roll lifestyle," but nowadays, a common opinion is that rappers are actually the new rockstars. Crue founder Nikki Sixx has weighed in on the statement in an upcoming interview with Loudwire Nights.

The topic came into discussion after radio host Toni Gonzalez mentioned rapper Post Malone's new song "Motley Crew," which features drummer Tommy Lee in the music video.

"I think whoever's got the balls to stand up and not be vanilla is the rockers, right? That's what rock 'n' roll is all about — not conforming," Sixx affirmed. "I hate vanilla music, can't stand when artists conform for financial reasons."

"So anytime you have an artist, I don't care what genre it is, that's pushing the envelope, I find it really exciting because they're taking a chance," he said.

The rocker, who recently celebrated 20 years of sobriety, has a new book on the way. While memoirs The Dirt and The Heroin Diaries chronicle Sixx's life as a rockstar, this new biography, titled The First 21, delves more into his personal life growing up, before he found himself on the path to stardom.

"I think you're gonna get to discover who I am as a person in the book," he teased.

The First 21 will be available Oct. 19, and you can pre-order a copy here now.

