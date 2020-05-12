Motley Crue Hosting Virtual Watch Party for ‘The Dirt’ Film

While everyone awaits word on Motley Crue's summer tour, there's another way — a safe way — you can still interact with the band. On Friday (May 15) the Crue will be hosting a virtual watch party for their biopic, The Dirt, inviting fans to join them from right at home.

The viewing begins promptly at 4PM PT and offers a unique experience, as members of Motley Crue alongside unnamed "special guests" will take part in special commentary coming in through the band's Twitter page. Fans are encouraged to participate in the conversation by following the #homesweethome hashtag throughout the duration of the film.

The Dirt, the film which takes its name from Motley Crue's autobiography of the same name, was released in March of 2019 on Netflix. The overwhelming success off the movie was the catalyst for Motley Crue's reunion, which was announced late last year in defiance of their since-blown-up "cessation of touring agreement," which was supposed to seal the band's last-ever show on Dec. 31, 2015.

Before 2019's end, Motley Crue announced a massive North American stadium tour featuring co-headliners Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts. While numerous tours and festivals have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, for now, the summer run is "still a go," per drummer Tommy Lee.