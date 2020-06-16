Motorhead’s Lemmy Kilmister to Be the Subject of New Biopic

He lived a larger than life existence. Now Motorhead icon Lemmy Kilmister's story is set to be told on the big screen. According to Deadline, Greg Olliver, who helmed the 2010 Lemmy documentary, is on board to oversee a new biopic centering on the singer's life.

The film will follow Lemmy's life from growing up in Stoke on Trent to becoming a roadie for Jimi Hendrix and eventually hitting the stage himself as a member of Hawkwind. From there, the movie will chronicle Lemmy branching out on his own with Motorhead, who were influential to many acts that flourished in metal in the '80s and beyond.

The screenplay was written by Medeni Griffiths with Olliver's assistance, while Motorhead's manager Todd Singerman and Steffan Chirazi are serving as executive producers. The production is expected to being in early 2021 depending on how the Covid-19 pandemic plays out.

“Everything you’ve heard about Lemmy is probably true… not because he was embracing rock n’ roll clichés, but because he was creating them,” said Olliver. “Marlboro Reds and Jack Daniel’s for breakfast, speed for dinner – all true. But behind that steely-eyed façade of rock n’ roll was also a compelling, complicated and lion-hearted man who stayed the course and never gave up playing the music that made him happy. We’ve been carefully developing this biopic since 2013, making sure to stay true to Lemmy, Motörhead band members Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee, and all the other folks that played important roles in Lemmy’s life. This will be a film they’ll be proud of.”

“It is a story of immense cultural importance,” added Chirazi and Singerman, “If the last five years of his absence has taught us anything, it is that he was more unique than anyone could ever have known because no-one touches the quality and sheer freedom of the man. Greg is a deeply-trusted part of our circle, and we are delighted to see this film coming to fruition.”