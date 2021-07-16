‘MTV Cribs’ to Return (Again) With New Episodes This Summer

MTV Cribs, the hit show that has offered an on-and-off look inside the homes of countless celebrities, many of them rock and metal icons, will return once again on Aug. 11 with a new slate of episodes.

Unfortunately, the series which has in the past spotlighted artists such as Ozzy Osbourne, David Draiman, Rob Zombie, Bret Michaels, Jerry Cantrell, Gene Simmons, Travis Barker, Sebastian Bach and more, will not peer beyond the front door of any rock or metal icons.

Instead, the 2021 episodes are set to star Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Big Sean, Christian Siriano, Johnny Weir, JoJo Siwa, Jordyn Woods, Kathy Griffin, Marsai Martin, Martha Stewart, Nick Young, Nico Tortorella, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Rick Ross, Ryan Lochte, Scott Disick, Tia Mowry, Tinashe, TJ Lavin and more.

For the hardened rock and metal fan, the schedule is a bit of a bummer, but for the open-minded rocker who appreciates other forms of music and pop culture, it's a winning lineup.

Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer of MTV Entertainment Group, commented (via Deadline), "Cribs didn’t simply introduce the 'celebreality' genre, it created a blueprint for how we engage on social media. We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world."

MTV shared a brief teaser clip for the upcoming season in the video seen below.

MTV Cribs Returns — Trailer