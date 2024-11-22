Disney Announces Who Will Replace Aerosmith at Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster

Aerosmith are being replaced as the stars of the famous Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at Disney's Hollywood Studios park in Florida.

The Muppets to Take Over Rock 'N' Roller Coaster

It has been announced that the Muppets will now be the new part of the thrill ride. The move was reported by WDWMagic and made in conjunction with shuttering the longstanding and iconic MuppetVision 3D experience at Hollywood Studios.

The news is surely disappointing to rock fans everywhere, but we had a nice 20-plus year run with one of the biggest and best rock acts representing at Disney's iconic park. And with Aerosmith having retired from touring earlier this year, it's understandable why plans must move forward with the Muppets leading the charge.

It had been rumored for a while that the Muppets would eventually inherit the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, especially after the launch of "The Muppets Mayhem" TV show on Disney+ last year. You might recall Motley Crue's Tommy Lee being featured in the promotional trailer.

The show followed the Muppets band, led by Dr. Teeth and it feels like a natural successor to Aerosmith. We can all wish a real live rock band was tabbed instead, but the Muppets band and infamous drummer Animal are still pretty awesome.

And, maybe we'll have a chance after all.

Disney has teased what's ahead, stating, "The Muppets will be taking over Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, teaming up with some of music's biggest stars for a rockin' music festival!"

No closure date for the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster starring Aerosmith has been given yet, so fans and thrill seekers still have a chance to catch it before the rebrand.

About the Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

The Rock 'n' Roller Coaster starring Aerosmith first opened at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida on July 29, 1999. In March of 2002, a second version opened at Walt Disney Studios Park in France, but was later re-themed as Avengers Assemble: Fight Force.

Disney's website describes the Hollywood Studios attraction as featuring three inversions, two rollover loops and one corkscrew. And it all peaks at nearly 60mph as classic Aerosmith songs such as "Walk This Way," "Sweet Emotion," "Back in the Saddle" and "Dude (Looks Like a Lady") blast from speakers.

Watch a video of the entire ride experience directly below.

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aersomith - Boarding + Full Ride