Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee leads off the new trailer for The Muppets Mayhem, the TV series that will premiere on Disney+ on May 10.

The preview features all the recognizable and beloved figures of the veteran bands from The Muppet Show — Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, sometimes referred to as just The Electric Mayhem.

The members include namesake Dr. Teeth, Animal, Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot and Lips and it's these musicians Lee credits with teaching Motley Crue how to party and shred back in the day, as professed in the opening seconds of the trailer.

"They tattooed their name on me when I was passed out," Lee jokes, holding his shirt up to, showing off his pierced nipples and the the "mayhem" tattoo branded across his abdomen. At least he bared it all above the waist this time... (Lee has posted two nude photos on Twitter over the last year-and-a-half).

A storyline summary of the show on IMDB reads, "The Electric Mayhem Band as they go on an epic musical journey to finally record their first studio album. Singh will play the (human) lead role of Nora, a driven junior A&R executive tasked with managing and wrangling the mayhem that is The Electric Mayhem Band. With the help of Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current-day music scene as they try to finally go platinum."

In the trailer, the band is tasked with recording an album in the modern day, which is a much different process than it was back in the mid-70s when The Electric Mayhem first started gigging on the now classic Muppet Show. They fumble their way through social media and digital recording, with drummer Animal hitting a synth pad with one stick while the producer says that was enough.

Naturally, Animal is confused as to why he doesn't even have to play drums on the recording or why he would need to utilize drum samples when he's a perfectly capable musician.

Watch the trailer below.

Meanwhile, catch Tommy Lee on the road with Motley Crue this year at these dates and if you need tickets, get those here.

The Muppets Mayhem TV Show Trailer