If you have been to a rock and metal festival in the U.S. over the last few years, there's a good chance you've walked into a tent, operated by The Music Experience, loaded with guitars and basses on the walls, all of which can be taken down, plugged in and played. Well, maybe not the acoustic instruments! Now, The Music Experience has struck a partnership with the American Musical Supply retailer and they'll be back at festivals this fall.

The Music Experience tent is a regular festival fixture, offering the opportunity for fans in attendance to sample a wide range of instruments and even make a purchase on-site. Don't worry — they all can be shipped to you, so you won't be stuck walking around a festival all day with a newly-purchased instrument in hand.

Squiggy DiGiacomo, Chief Vision Officer of The Music Experience and Loudwire 'Gear Factor' host and contributor, commented on the union, "Every person in the MI industry respects American Musical Supply. They have so many differentiators that I have been drawn to for many years. For a partnership, it comes down to the synergy between human beings. You cannot fake or buy synergy, and American Musical Supply will help us bring that musical spirit and human connection to a whole new audience."

"We are excited to bring AmericanMusical.com on the road and couldn’t have found a better partner with the Music Experience," added Greg Goldberg, customer experience manager at American Musical Supply. "We both share the same goal of bringing musical instruments to the people and are looking forward to our future partnership."

The first event featuring this new partnership will be at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Ky. from Sept. 23 through 26, followed by another appearance at the Welcome to Rockville fest in Daytona Beach, Fla. from Nov. 11 through 14.

The Music Experience booth will also feature the signature 'Student Experience,' which is a series of panel discussions with artists and industry professionals aimed to encourage the pursuit of a career in the music industry.

Learn more about The Music Experience here and about American Musical Supply here.