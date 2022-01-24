American Idol turns 20 this year, but shows like Idol, The X Factor, and The Voice have arguably damaged the fabric of music. Watch Dave Grohl, Corey Taylor and others as they tell the truth about American Idol.

“Don’t let someone say, ‘Sorry, you didn’t win the song contest. Go home,’” Dave Grohl expressed to Anderson Cooper on an episode of 60 Minutes. “Who’s to say who’s good or not? Imagine Bob Dylan standing there and singing ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ in front of those judges. ‘Sorry, it’s a little nasally and a little flat. Next.’”

When Cooper pushed Grohl on how he’d change American Idol, the Foo Fighters legend responded, “I would never make it. Never in a heartbeat.”

Rage Against the Machine famously ruffled the feathers of Idol/X Factor judge and producer Simon Cowell when “Killing in the Name” became a Christmas No. 1 in the U.K. When asked about Cowell, singer Zack de la Rocha rightfully said, “Simon is an interesting character who seems to have profited greatly off humiliating people on live television. We see this as a necessary break in the chain of that control.”

Watch these musicians as they tell the truth about American Idol, The X Factor and The Voice in the Loud List below.

Musicians Telling the Truth About 'American Idol'