Gerard Way Rocks Cheerleading Uniform at My Chemical Romance Show
Gerard Way in uniform? Indeed, the cheery My Chemical Romance lead singer appeared onstage in a cheerleading outfit in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday (Aug. 23).
So let's hear three cheers for the bandleader! Because he certainly showed his team spirit by performing with the emo-rock kingpins in a green and white one-piece cheerleading uniform dress at Music City's Bridgestone Arena, as fan-captured video shows. The getup even had an appliqué "W" for Way.
Listeners on Twitter are loving it. "wait he looks so good," one replied to the MCR Updates fan account, which shared clips of Way's sporty display. "I could fight god and win after seeing this," another user remarked. Several more affirmative comments followed.
Way has been mixing up his concert attire as My Chemical Romance take their show on the road this year. Months back, he wore a bloodstained suit at a stadium show. "I feel so powerful," the stylish singer said during that captivating performance.
In May, My Chemical Romance released the single "The Foundations of Decay," their first new music in eight years. They reunited three years ago and played their first comeback show in December 2019. They're touring across North America this summer and fall.
Watch footage of Way in the cheerleading uniform below.
Gerard Way in Cheerleading Outfit at My Chemical Romance Gig - Aug. 23, 2022
