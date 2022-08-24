Gerard Way in uniform? Indeed, the cheery My Chemical Romance lead singer appeared onstage in a cheerleading outfit in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday (Aug. 23).

So let's hear three cheers for the bandleader! Because he certainly showed his team spirit by performing with the emo-rock kingpins in a green and white one-piece cheerleading uniform dress at Music City's Bridgestone Arena, as fan-captured video shows. The getup even had an appliqué "W" for Way.

Listeners on Twitter are loving it. "wait he looks so good," one replied to the MCR Updates fan account, which shared clips of Way's sporty display. "I could fight god and win after seeing this," another user remarked. Several more affirmative comments followed.

Way has been mixing up his concert attire as My Chemical Romance take their show on the road this year. Months back, he wore a bloodstained suit at a stadium show. "I feel so powerful," the stylish singer said during that captivating performance.

In May, My Chemical Romance released the single "The Foundations of Decay," their first new music in eight years. They reunited three years ago and played their first comeback show in December 2019. They're touring across North America this summer and fall.

Watch footage of Way in the cheerleading uniform below. See My Chemical Romance's upcoming tour dates underneath. Get tickets here.

Gerard Way in Cheerleading Outfit at My Chemical Romance Gig - Aug. 23, 2022

My Chemical Romance 2022 North American Tour Dates

Aug. 24 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Ctr

Aug. 26 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Aug. 27 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Aug. 29 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Ctr

Aug. 30 – Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

Sept. 1 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept. 2 – Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell

Sept. 4 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 5 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 7 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 8 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 10 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Ctr

Sept. 11 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Ctr

Sept. 13 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 15 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Ctr

Sept. 16 – Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest

Sept. 20 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Ctr

Sept. 21 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Ctr

Sept. 23 – Dover, Del. @ Firefly Festival

Sept. 24 – Sunrise, Fla. @ FLA Live Arena

Sept. 27 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Ctr

Sept. 28 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Ctr

Sept. 30 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 2 – Portland, Ore. @ MODA Ctr

Oct. 3 – Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 5 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

Oct. 7 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

Oct. 8 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock

Oct. 11 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Forum

Oct. 12 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Forum

Oct. 14 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Forum

Oct. 15 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Forum

Oct. 17 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Forum

Oct. 22 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ WWWY

Oct. 23 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ WWWY

Oct. 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ WWWY