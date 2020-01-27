My Chemical Romance Announce More 2020 Reunion Shows

The My Chemical Romance reunion is still heating up as the emo legends have just announced another series of European tour dates set for later this year.

The band has added four more dates to the itinerary as they've gradually teased upcoming announcements since making their return late last year. Ireland, Italy, Germany and Russia are the latest destinations to be revealed and My Chem also recently added a third show at MK Stadium in the U.K. after the first two gigs sold out.

So far, the emo darlings have only played one show in North America, which was also their very first show since 2012. The group reportedly collected nearly $1.5 million at that comeback show, which featured a 20-song set and two encores. Check out footage from the night here.

While fans are left to wonder where My Chem will play next, they're also unsure if the band is plotting new material. Speculation about this has only grown after they shared a two-minute, acoustic-driven instrumental clip last week.

For now, there's 12 shows on the books between March 20 and July 11 and you can see all the scheduled stops toward the bottom of this page.

My Chemical Romance 2020 Tour Dates

March 20 — Ascot Vale, Australia @ Download Festival

March 21 — Parramatta, Australia @ Download Festival

March 25 — Western Springs, New Zealand @ Outer Fields at Western Spring

March 28 — Osaka, Japan @ Intex Osaka

March 29 — Hibino, Japan @ Download Festival

June 18 — Milton Keynes, U.K. @ Stadium MK

June 20 — Milton Keynes, U.K. @ Stadium MK

June 21 — Milton Keynes, U.K. @ Stadium MK

June 23 — Dublin, Ireland @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

July 04 — Bologna, Italy @ Sonic Park Fest

July 06 — Bonn, Germany @ Kunst!rasen

July 11 — Moscow, Russia @ Park Live