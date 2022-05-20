My Chemical Romance Play Classic ‘Three Cheers’ Song Live for First Time Since 2007

With My Chemical Romance back in the full swing of their reunion tour this week, it's been fun watching how the band digs deeper into their catalog to provide something fresh for each audience. With Thursday night's (May 19) performance at MK Stadium in Milton-Keynes, England, the band pulled out two more rarities during their set.

The first came midway into the performance, with the band playing "It's Not a Fashion Statement, It's a Deathwish" for the first time since 2007. Despite its omission from the setlist for many years, that didn't make the excitement any less with fans singing along to the Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge favorite that first appeared on the band's 2004 release. Check out fan-shot footage with Gerard Way in his blood-stained suit below.

My Chemical Romance, "It's Not a Fashion Statement, It's a Deathwish"

A little later in the night, My Chemical Romance returned from their encore with "Skylines and Turnstiles," a song from their 2002 debut I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love. The arrival in show three of their reunion tour marked the first time the song had been performed live since 2011. You can check out fan-shot footage of that below as well.

My Chemical Romance, "Skylines and Turnstiles"

My Chemical Romance have been keeping audiences on their toes, performing the new song "The Foundations of Decay" for the first time at the tour opener in St. Austell, England. That show also included the live debut of "Surrender the Night" and "Boy Division."

They've also given "Mastas of Ravenkroft" its live debut, while bringing back "Cemetery Drive," "The Only Hope for Me Is You," "The Ghost of You" and "Headfirst for Halos" after lengthy breaks from the setlist.

See what all they played at the Milton-Keynes show below and get ticketing info for the remainder of the run here.

My Chemical Romance Milton-Keynes MK Stadium, England - May 19 Setlist

‘The Foundations of Decay’

‘Helena’

‘Give ‘Em Hell, Kid’

‘Make Room!!!!’

‘Teenagers’

‘Summertime’

‘The Only Hope for Me Is You’

‘Boy Division’

‘DESTROYA’

‘Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)’

‘Welcome to the Black Parade’

‘The Ghost of You’

‘It’s Not a Fashion Statement, It’s a Fucking Deathwish’

‘Thank You for the Venom’

‘Mama’

‘Famous Last Words’

‘The Kids From Yesterday’

Encore

‘Skylines and Turnstiles’

‘Mastas of Ravenkroft’

‘I’m Not Okay (I Promise)’

Encore 2:

‘Vampire Money’