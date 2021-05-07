Myles Kennedy Drops Longing New Ballad ‘Love Rain Down’

Myles Kennedy is taking the knob down a few levels with his latest song, but the new intimate ballad "Love Rain Down" still speaks volumes.

For this song, it opens primarily with the vulnerability of Kennedy's voice backed by the picking of his guitar, but it eventually builds with a backing vocal, drums and some slide guitar playing as the track ventures into more soulful territory.

The origins of the song date back a little while with the track instrumentation feeling reminiscent of the style of Kennedy's previous solo record Year of the Tiger. Dig a little more into the lyrics for the song provided below and check out the song's visualizer at the bottom of this post:

Myles Kennedy, "Love Rain Down" Lyrics

There's a thirst inside of me I can't control

There's a desert underneath that cracks my bones

There's a river that runs dry within my heart

There's a distance to your light that seems to far Let your love rain down

Let it wash away the sorrows I've found

Let your love rain down

There's a storm within my heart that needs you now

Let your love rain down

Love rain down

Love rain down There's a craving that will never come to pass

There's a hunger that will never cease to last

There's an aching that lies deep within my soul

For the promise that someday I could be whole Let your love rain down

Let it wash away the sorrows I've found

Let your love rain down

There's a storm within my heart that needs you now

That needs you now And the fire inside is burning

That this heart cannot contain

Know that I'm still longing

Like the dry earth longs for the rain Let your love rain down

Let it wash away the sorrows I've found

Let your love rain down

There's a storm within my heart that needs you now

Let your love rain down

Love rain down

Let your love rain down

Let your love rain down

"Love Rain Down" is featured on Kennedy's second solo album, The Ides of March, which is due May 14 via Napalm Records. It follows the previously released tracks "In Stride," "The Ides of March" and "Get Along," with "In Stride" currently charting at Active Rock radio. You can pre-order the album in a variety of forms at this location.

In other Kennedy news, the singer has started booking tour dates in support of The Ides of March with only a handful announced so far but more expected to follow. All shows are expected to follow COVID protocols. See the currently confirmed dates below and get ticketing info via Kennedy's website.

Myles Kennedy, "Love Rain Down"

Myles Kennedy, The Ides of March Tour 2021

June 23 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

June 24 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theater

June 26 - Hoffman Estates, Ill. @ Now Arena

June 27 - Oshkosh, Wis. @ Ford Festival Park

Napalm Records

