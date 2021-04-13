Myles Kennedy Delivers Words of Warning With New Song ‘Get Along’
The Ides of March as a title lends credence to the idea of debts coming due, and that's a theme that carries over into Myles Kennedy's latest solo song, "Get Along."
On the surface, the track appears to signify a relationship turned sour with a plea to come together to fix the issues before it's too late, but the newly animated video for the track takes that idea and applies it to the growing ecological crisis in the world.
Kennedy worked with director/animator Ollie Jones on the idea and animators Jake Lava and Sam Clark helped bring the story to visual life, showcasing a world that all to often turns a blind eye to how nature is affected by the moves of man and the animal kingdom banding together to rebel against the growing pollution of their homes through deforestation.
The message is an effective one relaying the need to work together in order to benefit the world around us for our future. Have a look at the clip for the song below and check out the lyrics as well.
Myles Kennedy, "Get Along" Lyrics
I still remember
Just like it was yesterday
The moment the gavel
Brought the fires and the rage
Now it stands to reason
That in time we'd see a change
But the more things keep on shifting round
The more they stay the same
Please don't tell me that it's over
It breaks my heart I fear we'll never make amends
Where is the love within these borders?
When will this end?
Why can't we all just get along?
Why can't we all just get along?
Now father said son
You'd better keep this truth in mind
If we come back together
We might all get out alive
But the war that is raging
Between the hearts of men
For ideas not worth saving
That might break us in the end
With empty words we keep on fighting
We're only getting weaker cause we're too headstrong
When there is no real way of deciding who's right or wrong
Why can't we all just get along?
Why can't we all just get along?
You're either ignorant or blind
There I said it There I said it
I thought we left this shit behind
There I said it There I said it
Don't tell me I don't belong
Don’t insist you're right I'm wrong
The answer in the end was never black or white
With empty words we keep on fighting
We're only getting weaker cause we're too headstrong
When there is no real way of deciding who's right or wrong
Why can't we all just get along?
Why can't we all just get along?
Why can't we all just get along?
Why can't we all just get along?
"Get Along" is the third song to arrive off Kennedy's second solo album, following the previously released "In Stride" and the prog-leaning The Ides of March title track. The new album is due May 14 and pre-orders are available at this location.