Nandi Bushell Teaches Brother Thomas to Rock a Nirvana Cover

Is there more talent in Nandi Bushell's family? The 10-year-old has become a YouTube superstar thanks to her drumming talents and the ongoing "battle" with Foo Fighters and Nirvana musician Dave Grohl. But now she's bringing her brother Thomas into the music world as well.

Nandi recruited her sibling to deliver some low end juice to her cover of Nirvana's "Come as You Are." Both Bushell siblings are sporting flannel shirts, Nandi rocking the red and Thomas wearing the green as they enjoy the familial jam session.

"I am so proud of my brother Thomas," says Nandi. "I taught him to play #comeasyouare by #nirvana (one of my favourite bands, with one of the best drummers EVER). We had a lot of fun playing with the new @RolandChannel #TD-07KV."

While mostly known for her drum covers, Nandi has shown herself to be proficient on a number of instruments as some of her most recent performances have spotlighted her also playing bass and guitar alongside her drum work.

Nirvana's "Come as You Are" was the second single from the band's massive Nevermind album. It hit No. 3 on both the Mainstream Rock and Alternative Songs charts, while crossing over to hit No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Watch the siblings below and see more of Nandi's covers via her YouTube channel.

Nandi + Thomas Bushell Play Nirvana's "Come as You Are"