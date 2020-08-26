Kirk Hammett Blown Away by 10-Year-Old’s Metallica ‘Enter Sandman’ Cover

Imagine being 10 years old and already your cover songs on YouTube have caught the eyes and ears of both Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and Metallica's Kirk Hammett? Such is the life of Nandi Bushell, a viral young rock star who most recently blew Hammett away with her multi-instrumental cover of "Enter Sandman."

Although her clip is only one minute long, it says everything we need to know — Nandi Bushell is a born rocker. Outfitted in a red devil tutu, she tackles the guitar, bass and drum parts for the opening moments of Metallica's Black Album smash hit, really building the tension while pounding away on the drum kit. She even sticks her tongue out just like Lars Ulrich does!

Having already ensnared Morello with her Rage Against the Machine cover that prompted the legend to personally gift her with one of his signature guitars, it's no surprise Bushell was on Hammett's radar as well.

On Instagram, the Metallica axeman re-shared Bushell's post, exclaiming, "How could I not repost this?" His post drew thousands of comments as fans around the world heaped praise onto the inspiring youngster.

Watch the clip below.

Nandi Bushell Plays Metallica 'Enter Sandman' Tribute