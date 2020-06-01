In these trying times, there is hope for the future. Ten-year-old Nandi Bushell reminded us of that with her latest YouTube performance, taking on three instruments while rocking a blistering instrumental cover of Rage Against the Machine's "Guerrilla Radio." The original song came with a defiant message, one that Nandi embraces with the ferocity in her playing.

Bushell has come to fame in recent years for her passionate drum playing, most recently getting attention on this site for her thunderous performance of Royal Blood's "Out of the Black."

Now, with the George Floyd protests and Black Lives Matter dominating the news, the youngster has taken on the Rage Against the Machine classic, showing she can play bass and guitar as well. Watch the clip below:

Nandi Bushell Rocks Rage Against the Machine's "Guerrilla Radio"

A posting on the video description reads: "Solidarity in the Fight to End Racism! #fightracism #blacklivesmatter #enoughisenough. This song is one of Nandi's favourite songs. Nandi has loved @RATM since she was a baby," with hashtags for all of the Rage Against the Machine members as well as the band itself.

The performance caught the eye of guitarist Tom Morello, who then tweeted out Nandi's performance stating, "Well now we're on the right track."

Just a reminder of the powerful message from Rage Against the Machine's original track, check out the lyrics for "Guerrilla Radio" below:

