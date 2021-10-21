YouTube superstar Nandi Bushell is now adding Cartoon Network musician-in-residence to her resume. Bushell is starring in a new animation-meets-live-action commercial for the network's "Redraw Your World" campaign that can be seen below.

The 11-year-old Bushell has seen her star rise in recent years thanks to her drum covers of popular rock and metal bands. The big star-making turn came in 2020 when during the pandemic Bushell reached out with a drum-off challenge to Dave Grohl that delighted many viewers. A trip to the U.S. earlier this summer resulted in Bushell finally joining Grohl and the Foo Fighters onstage, a musical collaboration with Tom Morello and his son Roman and several more opportunities.

In the new ad below, Bushell pounds away on her kit, drawing more followers in both human and animated form as the world around her literally builds the more she plays and a kinder, more inclusive world popping up around her. Check out the ad and her anthemic drumming via the song "Drawsticks" in the player below.

“Nandi personifies 'Redraw Your World' in every way possible – she’s fearless, passionate, and quite literally marches to the beat of her own drum,” said Tricia Melton, Chief Marketing Officer, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “'Redraw Your World' is our ethos in everything that we do, and these are the words we hope that our audiences can be inspired by to redraw their world.”

As Cartoon Network's first-ever musician-in-residence, Bushell will continue to collaborate with the network on new content

Nandi Bushell in Cartoon Network's "Redraw Your World" Campaign