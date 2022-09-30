Viral Star Nandi Bushell May Stop Doing Covers, Pens Epic New Original Song for Her Dad

Nandi Bushell has become a viral sensation for her online drum covers (along with other instruments), with her passionate performances garnering plenty of fans in the music community. But the 12-year-old musical upstart says she ready to start sharing her original music, possibly moving on from her covers, as she drops an epic new song titled "The Shadows" she penned for her father.

“I love performing covers, but I also want people to know how much I love writing music too," says the YouTube superstar. "Every cover I made taught me something new, a new style, a new technique and new rhythm. I now take all these lessons and have created something new.”

She also tells Guitar World, “I don’t know if I will still be posting covers as I want to focus on my own music. Posting covers has been fun and educational, but I now want to put everything I have learned together and create something new and beautiful. I just want to have fun and enjoy the journey, wherever it may take me.”

As for her new song, it shows the multi-talented Bushell singing, playing drums, bass and piano, with the track starting off as an almost haunting song, before taking dynamic atmospheric shifts into something way heavier in nature.

The song itself was penned by Nandi for her father, who also appears in the video via home movie flashbacks to when she was just 2-and-a-half-years-old and already showing an aptitude to rock out.

Bushell reveals in commentary accompanying the video, "Early in 2022, my Dad fell into a depression as his autoimmune disease worsened. It was a difficult time for our family. I wanted to help cheer my Dad up by writing a song for him. He would describe his feelings to me and I would put them into lyrics letting him know, I would be there for him."

She explains, "My Dad is now doing much better, he is on medication that is helping with his autoimmune disease and has recovered from his depression. If you are suffering from mental health issues, please reach out for help. If you know of any good charities, groups or organization in your area please share them in the comments for others. YOU ARE LOVED. THERE IS HOPE."

Take a listen to Nandi's original performance and composition, "The Shadows" below.

Nandi Bushell, "The Shadows" Lyrics

When your fears have taken their toil

When the demons have gotten control

When the shadows won’t leave you alone

I will be there When all your rainbows turned into black

When the sun has turned its back

When all your power has bled itself dry

I will be there

For you As we sing for better days and fight them in the fires,

I’ll take the pain away and give you everything your heart desires

When I feel the burning in my eyes, you start to slip away

swallowing the light as the rotten symphonies of gods decay Please, will you just let me go!

Please, will you just let me go! As we fly through time and space the emptiness will tear a place

Where darkness meets toxicity, bare hollow words inside of me

When I feel my anger grow, I write these words to let them know

We’re not their pawns to push around but a people born of salted ground Please, will you just let me go!

Please, will you just let me go!

Please, will you just let me go!

Please, let me go! When you are feeling alone and so tired,

When the pain is too much you can’t bare

When all hope is gone from the world

I’ll be there When you have lost that love in your eyes

When you think no-one can hear your cries

When your light has turned into night

I’ll be there For you.

Nandi Bushell, "The Shadows"

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.