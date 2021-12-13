Nandi Bushell Crushes Cover of Tool’s ‘Forty Six & 2′

Nandi Bushell has taken on the complex Tool song "Forty Six & 2" and absolutely crushed it.

"This really was the most challenging drum cover I have done, so far," says Nandi of the song. "Lots and lots of complex timing changes and difficult patterns, it's really fast in parts and it's [a] really long song too! I really enjoyed the challenge!!! I am now a #ProgRock fan! #DannyCarey - AMAZING beats! My Uncle Ema LOVES Tool. He has been playing me all their songs hoping I will cover one for a very long time. This one is for you Uncle Zombie. Tool are my most requested band to cover!"

"Forty Six & 2" initially appeared on Tool's Ænima album, which was released in 1996:

The 11-year-old YouTube sensation has over 350,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 54 million views, gaining followers thanks to her instrumental covers that have garnered the attention of some of today's top artists. Dave Grohl even invited Nandi to play "Everlong" with him during a concert in Los Angeles and after the show, the song actually resurfaced back on the charts.

She's covered tons of rock songs ranging from "Gimme Shelter" by The Rolling Stones, to "Duality" by Slipknot and has even jammed out with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Roger Taylor from Queen, Travis Barker from blink-182 and more. Nandi also became the first-ever musician in residence at Cartoon Network.

Watch Nandi's Bushell's amazing cover of the Tool song, which she crushes while doing a ton of drumstick tricks with a huge smile on her face.

Nandi Bushell Covers Tool's "Forty Six & 2" on Drums