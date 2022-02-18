Tom Morello, Serj Tankian + More Join Afghan Girls Group on Moving New Song ‘God Help Us All’

Tom Morello, Serj Tankian, Nandi Bushell, and more have teamed up with The Miraculous Love Kids and have released a moving new song and video together. The Miraculous Love Kids is a non-profit organization that has served as Afghanistan's only school of music.

War-torn and poverty-stricken girls and young women were taught to play guitar by Lanny Cordola, founder and director of the nonprofit until Afghanistan fell to the Taliban in August of 2021. The girls recorded some songs weeks before, including "God Help Us All" but sadly their activities have since come to a halt since the Taliban took over.

Lanny Cordola said of the song, which also features guest turns by John Ondrasik from Five for Fighting, Beth Hart, Nils Lofgren and more, "The convergence of all of these talents truly shows how music can unify artists from different idioms and cultures to lend their voices to the vulnerable, marginalized suffering souls of the Earth."

Nandi Bushell said she wanted to help in any way she could after Tom Morello reached out to her, while Serj Tankian says working with The Miraculous Love Kids was an honor.

Morello hopes that the song will create more awareness. adding, "Since the Taliban takeover, their school has been destroyed and the girls are in hiding as they are at extreme risk. This song, which features their beautiful playing and brave voices, is a prayer to the heavens and an appeal to the world to save them and all those suffering from poverty, danger and injustice."

The video for the song starts with heartbreaking images of Afghanistan after the Taliban took over and shows families sleeping on the ground, children in the streets covered in dirt with no shoes on and kids holding signs that say "please help us."

The video continues to cut between the girls singing and playing guitar on a rooftop in Afghanistan and Tom Morello, Victoria Williams, Beth Hart, John Ondrasik, Julien Baker, Nandi Bushell, Serj Tankian, Cass McCombs, William Dagsher, David Mansfield, Gary Griffin, Frank Locrasto and Nils Lofgren adding their parts.

Watch Tom Morello + More Join Miraculous Love Kids on "God Help Us All"