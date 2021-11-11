Nandi Bushell, the 11-year-old viral drummer, and Roman Morello, the 10-year-old son of musician Tom Morello, just got a nod from Barack Obama.

This week, the former president of the United States shared the video for Bushell and Roman's recent climate change anthem "The Children Will Rise Up," posting it for his 55 million Facebook followers.

"Many social movements have been started and sustained by young people," Obama said in the post on Wednesday (Nov. 10). "Nandi and Roman used music as a way to share their compelling message about why we need to take action on climate change."

Obama often doesn't include much rock on his annual year-end playlists. Tom responded to Obama's endorsement, saying, "While I take issue with some of his policies it's hard to argue with [his] taste in music."

"The Children Will Rise Up," released last month, was born of a jam session between Bushell and Roman overseen by Tom, the Rage Against the Machine guitarist and former Audioslave member. Bushell sings and plays drums on the cut while Roman handles guitar duties. It was recorded during Bushell's recent visit to the U.S. from her home in the United Kingdom.

The accompanying music video features appearances from Tom, Tenacious D's Jack Black and climate activist Greta Thunberg. Bushell summarizes talking points of climate change as the clip concludes.

"I am not a scientist," she says. "I am an 11-year-old girl who understands the simple meaning of science, and while I'm not old enough to vote, I can bring awareness to this problem. I hope this song empowers young people to find their voice and inner superpower to speak out. And if we can all come together in unity and love, we can tackle humanity's biggest challenge."

Bushell is the star behind many viral rock cover song videos and collaborations. In August, she sat in on drums with Foo Fighters for a song. The performance capped two years of internet stardom for Bushell, which included her challenging Grohl to a drum-off and later speaking with the musician on a video call. Grohl also offered to co-write a song with her.

Bushell "inspired me last year so much," Grohl said at the Foo Fighters' Aug. 26 concert in Los Angeles. "Because in a time where you would pick up your phone or turn on a computer and all you had was bad news, for that one day, you could pick up your phone and see this connection between two people that have never met. Making music together and spreading joy and love across the world. Ladies and gentlemen, would you please welcome the most badass drummer in the world — my new friend Nandi."

Nandi Bushell With Roman Morello, "The Children Will Rise Up"