10 Child Prodigies in Rock + Metal With Jaw-Dropping Talent

Most musicians require many years to reveal and refine their talent, as they start to take their craft seriously in adolescence before completely mastering it in adulthood.

However, history is full of artists who showed immense dedication and aptitude far earlier in life – such as Mozart, Chopin, Yo-Yo Ma and Kate Bush – garnering widespread attention for their performance and/or compositional skills by the time they’re pre-teens.

Naturally, that applies to heavier music, too, with the following 10 picks demonstrating some truly top-tier child prodigies in rock and metal who are sure to kick even more ass as they grow up.