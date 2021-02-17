At Loudwire, nothing is more heartwarming than kids playing Slipknot's music — even if you're a five-year-old seated on dad's shoulders, air-drumming perfectly at a 'Knot show. Today's proof that maybe everything in this world is going to be okay is the latest video from the O'Keefe Music Foundation, where a group of kids, fronted by an eight-year-old girl, perform "Before I Forget" and get involved in some residential chaos.

No, the kids don't throw an insane house part like Slipknot did in their music video for their Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses) hit, "Duality," but a chainsaw, battering ram and the destruction of a toilet, all of which are prominently featured here, should offer more than enough intrigue for those in pursuit of vicarious carnage.

One important note: this video was filmed in 2019, prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which is why nobody is seen wearing a mask.

Watch the video toward the bottom of the page, scope out the lineup directly below and to learn more about the O'Keefe Music Foundation, head here. For another pummeling kid cover of Slipknot, watch this "Psychosocial" video also from the Foundation.

Slipknot, "Before I Forget" Cover Lineup

Taylor Jade Campbell, vocals — age 8

Natalie Vinnage, piano and chainsaw — age 11

Nate Tharp, drums — age 14

Connor Meintel, bass — age 14

Eli Dykstra, lead guitar — age 17

Alex Sutherland, rhythm guitar — age 17

O'Keefe Music Foundation Kids Cover Slipknot's "Before I Forget"