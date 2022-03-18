The young musicians who work with the O'Keefe Music Foundation have made another spirited cover of a Korn song with an equally fun music video.

This time, it's a version of the Jonathan Davis-led rockers' "Freak on a Leash" sung by 8-year-old Zoe Franziska. But can Zoe match Davis' facial expressions from the original 1999 "Freak on a Leash" video?

"When 8-year-old Zoe isn't drawing unicorns, playing hopscotch and watching cartoons, she likes to utterly destroy Korn songs," a press release from the O'Keefe Foundation explains.

"She did just that with four other destroyers from around the country," it continues. "Dominic Donile on lead guitar, Evan Harris on drums, Fritz Dannemiller on bass and Ashton Hall on rhythm guitar."

Last year, the kids covered Korn's "Blind" with 10-year-old Colt on vocals. They followed that with a neighborhood-trashing take on Slipknot's "Wait and Bleed" led by 9-year-old Chase. Six-year-old Michael fronted their Korn cover of "Here to Stay."

O'Keefe provides free music lessons and recording instruction to kids. "With your help," its website says, "all children, regardless of economic circumstance, gain access to high-quality music education, top-of-the-line instruments, professional recording equipment and the ability to follow their dreams!"

Last month, Korn released their 14th album, Requiem. It has the singles "Start the Healing," "Lost in the Grandeur" and "Forgotten." They're currently on a U.S. tour with Chevelle and Code Orange.

Check out the "Freak on a Leash" cover below.

O'Keefe Music Foundation Kids, "Freak on a Leash" (Korn Cover)

Korn, "Freak on a Leash" (Music Video)