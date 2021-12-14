Korn Announce 2022 Tour Dates With Chevelle + Code Orange

Are you ready? Korn will return to the road in 2022, armed with music from a new studio album. The band has just announced their first extended touring of 2022, headlining a trek that will feature Chevelle and Code Orange as support.

The 19-date arena tour will kick off March 4 in Springfield, Mo., crossing the country before wrapping on April 1 in Wichita, Kan. See all of the dates, cities and stops listed below.

Tickets for the run will go on sale this Friday (Dec. 17) at 9AM local time on Ticketmaster.com. Citi is also the official pre-sale credit card of the Korn 2022 Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning today (Dec. 14) at 12PM local time until Thursday (Dec. 16) at 10PM local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

In other Korn touring news, the band has also signed on to play four nights with System of a Down, Helmet and Russian Circles in late January / early February. Those dates will take place in Phoenix, San Diego and Los Angeles and are included in the tour listing below. Local and venue pre-sales begin this Thursday (Dec. 16) from 10AM to 10PM local. The general public on-sale follows this Friday (Dec. 17) at 10AM local time.

The touring comes in coordination with the release of Korn's next studio album, Requiem, which carries a Feb. 4 release date via Loma Vista Records. Pre-orders are currently underway here. The band has also already released the lead single, "Start the Healing," that you can hear at this location.

Korn 2022 Tour Dates

Jan. 31 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center^

Feb. 1 - San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena^

Feb. 4 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of California Stadium^

Feb. 5 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of California Stadium^

March 4 - Springfield, Mo. @ JQH Arena*

March 5 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center*

March 7 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum*

March 8 - Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center*

March 10 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ University of Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena*

March 11 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex*

March 13 - Huntington, W.V. @ Mountain Health Arena*

March 15 - Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center*

March 16 - Providence, R.I. @ Dunkin Donuts Center*

March 19 - Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena*

March 20 - Albany, N.Y. @ Times Union Center*

March 22 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Blue Cross Arena*

March 23 - Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center*

March 25 - Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center*

March 26 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center*

March 28 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena*

March 29 - Madison, Wis. @ The Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center*

March 31 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center*

April 1 - Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena*

^ = w/ System of a Down, Helmet, Russian Circles

* = w/ Chevelle and Code Orange

Live Nation