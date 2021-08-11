Watch 6-Year-Old Boy Sing Korn’s ‘Here to Stay’ on All-Kid Cover

The fine folks at the O'Keefe Music Foundation continue to keep aspiring kid musicians busy, this time with a crushing cover of Korn's Untouchables hit, "Here to Stay," with a 6-year-old boy stealing the spotlight as the singer.

Here to slay is more like it, though, as this group delivers a pounding rendition of the Korn classic and it's all the more sweet because the parents of youngster vocalist Michael Dalhover III are big time Korn fans. They've even taken their headbanging son to Korn shows and, on this cover, he gets the opportunity to stand in Jonathan Davis' shoes.

Flanking the young vocalist are bassist Sebastian Stephens (age 9), guitarists Sam Ruether (age 14) and Dominic Donile (age 15) and drummer Nick Peacock (age 18), all of whom do an admirable job at recreating one of Korn's biggest tracks.

Watch the kids get their groove on in the music video toward the bottom of the page.

The O'Keefe Music Foundation is a non-profit organization that offers free music lessons, camps, recording and music video sessions and more for young musicians the world over. To learn more about the cause, head here.

O'Keefe Music Foundation — Lineup for Korn, "Here to Stay" Cover

Vocals — Michael Dalhover III (age 6)

Bass — Sebastian Stephens (age 9)

Guitar — Sam Ruether (age 14)

Guitar — Dominic Donile (age 15)

Drums — Nick Peacock (age 18)

Kids Cover Korn's "Here to Stay" — O'Keefe Music Foundation