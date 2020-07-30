Kids Cover Sepultura’s ‘Roots Bloody Roots’ With 10-Year-Old Singer

The quarantine age has not deterred the fine folks at the O'Keefe Music Foundation. Taking necessary safety precautions, a group of kids filmed a video for their cover of Sepultura's pounding classic, "Roots Bloody Roots."

The track opens Sepultura's groundbreaking 1996 album, Roots, on which they collaborated with the Brazilian Xavante tribe. The low-slung grooves and tribal drums are a hallmark of the record and further defined the trajectory of mid-to-late '90s metal.

Although the song may not have as many technical elements that kids at the O'Keefe Music Foundation have tackled in previous cover selections, it cannot be understated that the key to playing groove metal is a pristine sense of timing and innate feel. This group, which ranges in age from eight to 10, has certainly demonstrated their command of these qualities.

The two youngest ones, 10-year-old singer Colt Shedden and eight-year-old drummer Owen arguably have the most difficult roles in this "Roots Bloody Roots" cover, especially Owen who is tasked with playing a Hello Kitty drum kit. Shedden may not have the same visceral angst of a late 20s Max Cavalera, but who on Earth would expect him to? He channels as much rage as he can on this cover that stretches just over two minutes in length.

The rest of the band — rhythm guitarist Dominic (age 14), lead guitarist Connor Meintel (age 15) and bassist Syd Smith (age 15) — admirably hold it down.

Watch the full cover of Sepultura's "Roots Bloody Roots" and for more information on the O'Keefe Music Foundation, head here.

Kids Cover Sepultura's "Roots Bloody Roots"