Jay Weinberg Praises Nandi Bushell’s First Double Pedal Cover of Slipknot’s ‘Unsainted’

She's won over many a rocker over the past year, but we sometimes forget that YouTube sensation Nandi Bushell is just 10-years-old and still learning. In her latest video, Bushell reveals that she is taking on double kick pedal drumming for the first time in one of her videos, performing Slipknot's "Unsainted." And she got immediate feedback from Slipknot's own Jay Weinberg.

"Yes! I am a total metal head! I love how awesome the drumming is in @Slipknot ! This is my first attempt at double pedals! Taking my playing to the next level. This song is called #unsainted by #slipknot! Incredible drumming Jay Weinberg! This song brings my A game," explained Nandi, who also offered a thanks to Ludwig drums for her new kit and shouted out Zildjian, Vic Firth drum sticks and Roland in the hashtags.

As you can see in the video, Nandi attacks the drums with her usual ferocity, enjoying every minute behind the kit and picking up the double-kick technique with aplomb.

It wasn't long after Nandi posted the video that Jay Weinberg, who has been awesome at taking note of Slipknot translations over the years, chimed in online with a response.

"Nandi!! You’re unreal! I’m blown away by your passion and energy. Keep shredding on those drums! Next time we roll through your town, give me a shout — you gotta show me how you do that stick flip right there," said the drummer.

"Unsainted" appeared on Slipknot's most recent album, We Are Not Your Kind. It hit No. 4 on the U.S. Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart and has been certified as a gold single stateside by the RIAA.

Watch the video in full below.