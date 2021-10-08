Nandi Bushell + Roman Morello Rally for Climate Change in Star-Filled ‘The Children Will Rise Up’ Video

Nandi Bushell's recent trip to the United States included a jam session with Tom Morello and his son Roman, but now a brand new song written with Roman Morello during the visit has turned up with a major climate change message. You can check out the guest-filled "The Children Will Rise Up" video below.

Bushell sings and plays drums on the song while Morello handles guitar duty. The video also features guest appearances by Tenacious D's Jack Black, Tom Morello and climate change activist Greta Thunberg, with Bushell breaking down some of the key talking points of climate change after the video concludes. “I am not a scientist. I am an 11-year-old girl who understands the simple meaning of science, and while I’m not old enough to vote, I can bring awareness to this problem," explained Bushell in the video. “I hope this song empowers young people to find their voice and inner superpower to speak out, and if we can all come together in unity and love, we can tackle humanity’s biggest challenge before it is too late.”

"I am so proud of myself and Roman Morello for writing our EPIC song with Tom Morello! We hope you love it and we really hope our song helps raise awareness for climate change," added Bushell in the video description. "After learning about climate change at school I wanted to help make a difference. I wanted to write a song about how I felt about climate change and asked @Tom Morello and his son Roman Morello to collaborate with me. Once Roman and I had written the song we asked @JablinskiGames (Jack Black) and @Greta Thunberg if they would like to be in the music video! They loved our song and wanted to join us in raising awareness for climate change!"

In furthering the song's mission, Bushell and Morello have teamed with Fridays For Future Brazil and England, branches of the global youth climate movement started by Greta Thunberg, to provide all proceeds of the song to the nonprofit organizations The SOS Pantanal Institute and Help Pantanal.

"We need to act now! Rise Up! Protest! Be loving, be peaceful, be respectful, be sensible but BE POWERFUL!!!," concludes Bushell.

Nandi Bushell With Roman Morello, "The Children Will Rise Up" Lyrics

They let the earth bleed to feed their greed.

Stop polluting politicians poisoning for profit.

While they are killing all the trees, now we all can't breathe

As the temperature's a rising, nothing is surviving. Chorus:

The Children Will Rise Up, Our Voices Will Be Heard, Our Voices Will Be Heard.

The Children Will Rise Up, Our Voices Will Be Heard, Our Voices Will Be Heard. Verse Two:

Mother gave us everything! Now we fight to breathe.

Propaganda flooding our brains, Xenophobic crushing me.

Our star has the power we need.

Now just set up free! Chorus:

The Children Will Rise Up, Our Voices Will Be Heard, Our Voices Will Be Heard.

The Children Will Rise Up, Our Voices Will Be Heard, Our Voices Will Be Heard.

Bushell's star has been on the rise over the past year after her drumming videos made her a YouTube sensation. Nandi has also played other instruments, showcasing her passion for music and last year took part in a drum-off challenge with Dave Grohl. The online fandom by Grohl eventually led to an invite for Bushell to join Foo Fighters onstage in Los Angeles.