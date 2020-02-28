Turn it up! Neck Deep are ready to rock once more, revealing the upcoming arrival of their fourth studio album, All Distortions Are Intentional, and the premiere of a new song called "Lowlife."

This latest set is more conceptual in nature, following the story of a loner named Jett who lives in a place dubbed "Sonderland," which is viewed as a combination of "Wonderland" and the word "sonder" which is the realization that everyone else may be living a life as complex and rich as your own. “It’s that strange existential realization that you are not the entire world,” explains singer Ben Barlow. “Everyone around you feels and lives the same way that you do. You’re just an extra in their story.”

Barlow reveals that the concept evolved after the band wrote their lead single, "Lowlife," which can be heard in the player below. A new video for the track centers on Jett and his love Alice and was created by YHELLOW with direction from the singer. “Writing ‘Lowlife’, it was like I was tapping into this part of my own personality, my own psyche” shares Barlow.

Check out the lyrics for "Lowlife" here:

My colours, yellow and green

But I like some purple with my tangerine

Can you name me a better disease?

I’m young and dumb

Got vacancy

Got vacancy You’re perfect

Perfectly clean

I’m drinking coffee on a trampoline

You think you’re better than me

Cuz I’m young and dumb and vacant, see? I’m vacant, see?

Oh well, oh well

You’re a normie

So fucking boring

Maybe I’ll see you in hell

Mr ‘I’m so important’ My dreamworld is Alice and me

My life is one big jamboree

If you feel like taking a seat

No you can’t stay

No vacancy

No vacancy Mr. Important

I’m ignoring you

The king of the morning

Fucking boring So what? So what?

I’m a lowlife

Living the slow life, baby

I’ll see you in hell

Mr dead on the inside Can you name me a better disease?

I’m young and dumb got vacancy

At the jamboree

On a trampoline

Purple tangerine

Got vacancy

The new album was produced by Matt Squire and recorded in Wales. The band's latest effort is on track for a July 24 street date through Hopeless Records and pre-orders are now underway at this location. Stay up to date with Neck Deep's touring here.

Neck Deep, All Distortions Are Intentional Artwork + Track Listing

1. Sonderland

2. Fall

3. Lowlife

4. Telling Stories

5. When You Know

6. Quarry

7. Sick Joke

8. What Took You So Long?

9. Empty House

10. Little Dove

11. I Revolve (Around You)

12. Pushing Daisies