Neck Deep Return With New Song ‘Lowlife,’ Announce ‘All Distortions Are Intentional’ Album
Turn it up! Neck Deep are ready to rock once more, revealing the upcoming arrival of their fourth studio album, All Distortions Are Intentional, and the premiere of a new song called "Lowlife."
This latest set is more conceptual in nature, following the story of a loner named Jett who lives in a place dubbed "Sonderland," which is viewed as a combination of "Wonderland" and the word "sonder" which is the realization that everyone else may be living a life as complex and rich as your own. “It’s that strange existential realization that you are not the entire world,” explains singer Ben Barlow. “Everyone around you feels and lives the same way that you do. You’re just an extra in their story.”
Barlow reveals that the concept evolved after the band wrote their lead single, "Lowlife," which can be heard in the player below. A new video for the track centers on Jett and his love Alice and was created by YHELLOW with direction from the singer. “Writing ‘Lowlife’, it was like I was tapping into this part of my own personality, my own psyche” shares Barlow.
Check out the lyrics for "Lowlife" here:
My colours, yellow and green
But I like some purple with my tangerine
Can you name me a better disease?
I’m young and dumb
Got vacancy
Got vacancy
You’re perfect
Perfectly clean
I’m drinking coffee on a trampoline
You think you’re better than me
Cuz I’m young and dumb and vacant, see?
I’m vacant, see?
Oh well, oh well
You’re a normie
So fucking boring
Maybe I’ll see you in hell
Mr ‘I’m so important’
My dreamworld is Alice and me
My life is one big jamboree
If you feel like taking a seat
No you can’t stay
No vacancy
No vacancy
Mr. Important
I’m ignoring you
The king of the morning
Fucking boring
So what? So what?
I’m a lowlife
Living the slow life, baby
I’ll see you in hell
Mr dead on the inside
Can you name me a better disease?
I’m young and dumb got vacancy
At the jamboree
On a trampoline
Purple tangerine
Got vacancy
The new album was produced by Matt Squire and recorded in Wales. The band's latest effort is on track for a July 24 street date through Hopeless Records and pre-orders are now underway at this location. Stay up to date with Neck Deep's touring here.
Neck Deep, "Lowlife"
Neck Deep, All Distortions Are Intentional Artwork + Track Listing
1. Sonderland
2. Fall
3. Lowlife
4. Telling Stories
5. When You Know
6. Quarry
7. Sick Joke
8. What Took You So Long?
9. Empty House
10. Little Dove
11. I Revolve (Around You)
12. Pushing Daisies
