It’s time again for our most debated-upon list of the year. We’ve put together a group of 10 up-and-coming bands you need to check out in 2020, with the goal of introducing you to a new favorite act.

Polaris have been taking the metalcore world by storm with their second studio album, The Death of Me. Adding to the ferocious legacy of Australian metalcore, Polaris reached No. 3 on their home country’s album chart, surpassing the breakout success of their 2017 debut. Polaris have all the makings to become another Parkway Drive, thanks to a brutal vocal delivery and solid songwriting.

When it comes to rock, Fire From the Gods have emerged as a standout genre-bending act, attaining multi-million view counts on YouTube. The band’s biggest hit, “Right Now,” dropped in 2019, allowing them to chart on the Mainstream Rock chart for the first time and gain an even broader following. If you’re into metallic rock anthems with big choruses, give FFTG a shot.

SeeYouSpaceCowboy are bringing sasscore back, creating chaotic and experimental music in the vein of the 2000s math movement. The anti-racist and intersectional band released their debut album, The Correlation Between Entrance and Exit Wounds, in 2019 and have since emerged as one of the most energetic young bands in metal’s underground.

Check out these 10 Up-and-Coming Bands You Need to Hear in 2020 in the Loud List below.

10 Up-and-Coming Bands You Need to Hear in 2020