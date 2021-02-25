Beavis and Butt-Head is coming back in more ways than one. A new movie from the titular animated headbangers created and voiced by Mike Judge is on the way. That's in addition to the previously announced Beavis and Butt-Head TV reboot first revealed last year.

The iconic characters themselves revealed the news in a short clip shared online this week. The film will be a follow-up to Paramount Pictures' Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996). Rather than go the theater route for the new flick, however, the sequel will be released on Paramount+, the studio's upcoming streaming service soon to take over for CBS All Access.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

In the Feb. 24 announcement, Beavis and Butt-Head appear to be teleconferencing with each other via Zoom, the online communications platform that's become ubiquitous in business during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's then shown that the two are actually sharing the same familiar couch — the duo's favored music-critiquing spot that originated in the show's '90s MTV run.

"So like, eh…we're making a movie," Butt-Head says in the clip.

"And it's gonna be on Paramount+ — kick-ass," Beavis adds.

"You said mount," Butt-Head snickers.

As of this posting, a release date has yet to be confirmed for the new Beavis and Butt-Head movie. It's also yet to be announced when the show's expected two-season TV revival on Comedy Central — the series' second comeback after a separate 2011 return — will air.

Beavis and Butt-Head was staple viewing for music fans back during its original run on MTV from 1993 to 1997, thanks to its basis in the title character's comical skewering of the music videos that also aired on the channel. The soundtrack to Beavis and Butt-Head Do America featured rock favorites such as AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Red Hot Chili Peppers and White Zombie. Another music collection related to the show, 1993's The Beavis and Butt-Head Experience, included songs by Anthrax, Megadeth, Nirvana and more.

An Announcement From Beavis and Butt-Head – Feb. 24, 2021