New Black Sabbath Footwear + Apparel Capsule Arrives

If you've got a Black Sabbath fan in the family or are one yourself, you'll want to take note as footwear manufacturer Lakai have a brand new capsule collection of Black Sabbath branded footwear and apparel that is ready to drop.

The line was inspired by skateboarding icon Riley Hawk who took an interest in the band's albums Master of Reality, Never Say Die and We Sold Our Soul for Rock 'n' Roll in helping to create the collection. This capsule includes Sabbath footwear, matching apparel and accessories as well as a skateboard deck and it's currently available at retail stores and skateshops. Fans will also be able to purchase items online at lakai.com/black-sabbath on Dec. 11.

Lakai

As you can see below, Sabbath's Master of Reality influenced Hawk's third Lakai Pro model shoe. The pro skateboarder counts Black Sabbath as his all-time favorite band and their stylistic imprint is all over this set. The LAKAI x Black Sabbath capsule also arrives in four distinct silhouettes: Telford, Owen VLK, Riley 3 and Newport HI.

Lakai

The LAKAI x Black Sabbath collection ranges from $12 - $90. The collection is now available at local retailers and skate shops while supplies last. See some of the items and designs below.

Lakai

Lakai